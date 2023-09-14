This election season, Indiana will have a new governor or perhaps a new mayor of Indianapolis. One group is working to increase voter participation from Hoosiers with disabilities, who may sometimes feel left out of the process.
"Beyond the Ballot" was a nonpartisan virtual meeting held recently. The goal was to inform residents about different ways to be involved in the upcoming elections.
Kristen Dulaney, special projects manager with Indiana Disability Rights, said the online session was an opportunity for people to take a deep look at how decisions are made at the Indiana statehouse and nationally.
"It's so important for the disability community to feel like they're fully represented throughout the entire election process," Dulaney said. "We have the right to vote. And yes, we should make our voice heard."
More information is available online at hoosiersvote.org.
A Rutgers University report shows voter turnout surged among citizens with disabilities in 2020 - increasing almost 6% compared to the 2016 general election.
The Rutgers report claims if people with disabilities voted at the same rate as those without disabilities who have the same demographic characteristics, there would be about 1.75 million more voters nationwide.
The study also found increased turnout among people with disabilities across all disability types and demographics.
