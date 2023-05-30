Computer and math-related careers in Indiana will grow to nearly 70,000 — a jump of 7,000 jobs — by 2028, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one reason the state is prioritizing STEM (or science, technology, engineering and math) education.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education recently announced the four newest members of the Governor’s 2023 STEM Team, all high-school students who have demonstrated their STEM talents.
“I continue to be impressed by the students selected for my STEM team, not only for their commitment to academic success but also their eagerness to make a positive impact on fellow Hoosiers, communities, and our state,” said Holcomb.
“As opportunities for STEM education continue to grow, I want to commend our students for seizing these opportunities to improve their future, as well as our passionate educators for their work to prepare students for all that lies ahead.”
Members of the Governor’s STEM Team receive a letterman jacket as well as a $1,000 scholarship that is deposited into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by the Treasurer of State.
“As we continue to expand access to high-quality STEM education, these students exemplify the potential that exists for all Indiana students to unlock skills that will serve them throughout their life path,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
“The skills they are learning today — from problem-solving to critical thinking to communication — will be important regardless of the career they choose and will prepare them to be innovators and leaders who will help drive our state’s future economy.”
The 2023 Governor’s STEM Team members are:
Science: Ethan Kiang, Bloomington High School South, Bloomington. Kiang has worked on research relating to climate and temperate forests at Indiana University’s Novick Lab. Kiang’s project compares the effects of soil moisture and atmospheric drought stressors on temperate forest trees.
Technology: Brinna Porat, Center Grove High School, Greenwood. Porat’s passion for robotics started young, and she has held leadership positions in FIRST Robotics and volunteers at several local, state and national robotics competitions.
Engineering: Katie Essex, Southport High School, Indianapolis. Essex has an interest in aviation and recently completed a physics internship through IUPUI. She also created Mini-Movers, a program that provides modified ride-on cars to young children with disabilities.
Mathematics: Katherine Yu, Carmel High School, Carmel. Yu volunteers at an assisted living facility close to her home, which is what helped her realize the lack of independence caused by chronic illnesses. Her research into glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease created a passion for improving health.
The Indiana Department of Education also announced this month that 19 schools are newly certified as leaders in STEM education. This year’s cohort includes the largest number of secondary schools to engage in the certification process to date.
“The schools we spotlight … have demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality, engaging STEM experiences that not only support students in developing problem-solving skills, but also prepare them for careers in emerging industries,” said Jenner. “As careers in STEM fields continue to drive our state’s economy, our role is to ensure every Hoosier student has access to high-quality STEM curriculum needed to meet both current and future demands.”
Created in 2015, the STEM certification program recognizes schools committed to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom. For secondary schools in particular, earning STEM certification requires heightened intention and coordination in terms of vision, scheduling and interdisciplinary collaboration. More than 100 schools statewide hold STEM Certification.
