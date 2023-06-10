The annual Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Teen competition will once again be held in Zionsville with a week-long, jam-packed schedule of events celebrating everything the Miss Indiana organization has to offer.
Sunday is opening day, with the Zionsville Lions Club annual dinner held on Monday evening.
Preliminary competitions will be held at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center on the campus of Zionsville Community High School, June 14-16.
On June 17, the annual Parade down Main Street will feature both Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana Teen contestants in convertibles, arranged by the Lions Club at noon and they’ll complete the afternoon at Boone Village for autographs and visits with fans.
The final competition will be held that evening at 6 p.m. at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center, naming Miss Indiana 2023.
Throughout the week, the young women will have an opportunity to prepare for their talent, interview and fitness portion of the competition, while also giving back to the community.
Contestants will visit Zionsville Methodist Church, Zionsville Middle School West and the Zionsville Boys and Girls Club to meet with youth, share their experiences and have some fun together.
There are 37 Miss Indiana contestants and 30 Miss Indiana’s Teen contestants – five of those are Zionsville residents.
Miss Three Rivers Festival Shaylee Barnes returns with a vocal performance for her talent and her platform is The MEDLIFE Movement.
MEDLIFE stands for Medicine, Education, and Development for Low-Income Families Everywhere.
“I recently changed my platform because the MEDLIFE at IU chapter has become very important to me,” Barnes said. “I went on a service learning trip to Tena, Ecuador, and volunteered at a mobile clinic and painted a school. It was an eye-opening and life-changing experience.”
The IU chapter hosts volunteer opportunities, social events and assists students preparing to enter the medical field.
“The biggest thing that keeps me coming back to the Miss Indiana program is the sisterhood,” Barnes said. “I have made so many friends from all around Indiana that I would have never met if not for this program. I love coming back and competing with, never against, my best friends.”
Emilee Hunt is Miss Fall Festival 2023.
She’ll perform a contemporary dance for her talent and is sharing the platform ‘Living with Lupus’ to raise awareness for the invisible illness.
“I love seeing how much I and all of the women grow,” Hunt said. “In just one year, we all change in so many ways, but we always come back to love and light in the program. That comes from the top of our Miss Indiana program with the board of directors and the local directors. We’re extremely lucky for such a safe space to want to return and be filled with so much love and support.”
Sam Robbins also returns to the Miss Indiana competition this year. She will tap dance for her talent and is raising awareness regarding substance abuse.
“I founded Party Smarty in 2017 to create social environments that were inclusive of substance-abuse free people like myself and those in recovery,” Robbins said. “I decided to live a substance-free life in the sixth grade after seeing a loved one struggle with substance abuse. Now, the organization will host events like our upcoming Soberlicious Music Fest from 6 to 9:30 p.m. July 1 in Zionsville Lions Park.”
Sisters Kate (Miss Southern Heartland) and Meg (Miss Cardinal Teen) Dimmett are excited to compete in the event.
Kate was the winner of Miss Indiana’s Teen in 2021 and will compete in her first Miss Indiana event this summer.
Meg, a senior at Zionsville Community High School, will compete in the Miss Indiana’s Teen for the first time this year.
The two founded the nonprofit, Notable Measures, in 2017 and will use its message as their platform in each competition.
The organization raises funds to assist low-income families with the cost of music education.
“I’ve been playing the violin since I was 3 and I don’t know what my life would be like now if I didn’t have music in my life,” Meg said. “Music is so important and has proven benefits in test scores, graduation rates and even mood.”
They will both play the violin for the talent portion of the competition and look forward to spending time with the other girls involved.
“You really grow throughout this experience,” Kate said. “It’s a competition, but everyone is so kind and welcoming. It’s encouraging and helps you grow as a person. For example, the interview portion used to be my least favorite part, but to see my interview at 15 years old in the teen competition to now, I’ve gained so much confidence and it’s an opportunity for people to get to know you.”
Meg has watched her older sister compete and knew the environment was one of encouragement and kindness.
“There are so many amazing women here, whoever wins will do a great job,” Meg said. “I’m excited for the parade and visiting the Boys and Girls Club. This really preps you for life in so many different ways.”
To purchase tickets to the Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Teen preliminary or final competition, visit the website at https://miss indiana.org/public_html/.
