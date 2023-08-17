Indiana now has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
Since Aug. 1, the procedure has been available only in a handful of hospitals and only in very limited circumstances, to preserve the life or health of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. For the most part, abortion in Indiana is now defined as a criminal act.
The timeline for these exceptions is also a bit foggy.
The law defines the beginning of a pregnancy as the moment when a sperm cell fertilizes an egg. The clock starts ticking then, but the expectant mother likely won’t know she’s pregnant for at least a few more weeks.
Still, the deadline for a victim of rape or incest to obtain an abortion is 10 weeks. Any later than that, and the woman, or perhaps the girl, will be forced to travel to a state with less restrictive laws.
For a woman whose life and health are in danger, the new law grants a bit more time, 20 weeks post-fertilization.
But what happens if the condition doesn’t emerge until later, after this artificially imposed deadline has passed? Attorneys challenging the law are asking the Indiana Supreme Court for clarification.
The law does specify that a woman can’t be prosecuted for obtaining an illegal abortion, but it says a physician who carries out such a procedure stands to lose his or her license to practice medicine.
This is a dramatic change from the law that was in place just weeks before.
For more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent enshrined in Roe vs. Wade, Indiana stood as a beacon for women in states where the laws were more restrictive. Now, Indiana is one of the states women will be forced to flee.
On the day after this new law took effect, Planned Parenthood held a news conference to stress that its facilities were still operating.
“No matter what extremists are doing to attack your right and your choices about your own bodies, Planned Parenthood will be here for you now more than ever,” said Rebecca Gibron, chief executive officer of the multi-state affiliate serving Indiana.
“Planned Parenthood health care centers in Indiana are here with open doors, and we’ll be here tomorrow and every single day after.”
Katie McHugh, an OB/GYN at Planned Parenthood, predicted more women would die as a result of this new law.
“We are third in the nation right now for maternal mortality,” she said. “I fear that we will be in a race to the top with the other states that are banning abortion access.”
When Gov. Eric Holcomb signed this law a year ago, guys like me were suggesting the Republican Party might pay a price in the coming election.
After all, polls had consistently found most Hoosiers supported a woman’s right to choose. A survey last fall by Ball State University put that number at 56%, and it found more than three out of four respondents saying a candidate’s stance on abortion would be at least somewhat important in deciding how to vote.
Still, when Hoosiers went to the polls last fall, not a single legislator who voted for this new law lost his or her seat.
Mike Fichter, chief executive officer of Indiana Right to Life, was quick to point out the miscalculation.
“In spite of predictions by some pundits and pollsters that Indiana went too far in its approach to protecting unborn children,” he said, “yesterday’s election results serve as a reminder that Indiana is a pro-life state.”
Will that still be the case next November, when Hoosiers have had a chance to live with these restrictions for more than a year?
I guess we’ll find out.
