I slept fitfully that night in the dorm room I shared with another 10-year-old boy at basketball camp.
In a dream, I squinted against a blinding light, vaguely aware of other people around me talking quietly and laughing.
The next thing I knew, my alarm clock sounded, brutally loud in the quiet of the morning. Feeling on the nightstand for it, I tried to shake off the cobwebs of deep sleep and rubbed my eyes.
Immediately, they began to burn, and I was vaguely aware of something slimy, pasty on my knuckles. It smelled familiar, but in the throes of my early-morning stupor, I couldn’t place the odor.
Eyes watering and burning, I stumbled out the door and into the hallway toward the bathroom.
I gazed blearily into the mirror over the sink and leaned in for a closer look. A blue-ish substance was smeared all around my eyes and cheekbones, drying as it clung to my eyebrows and lashes.
I smelled my knuckles again. Toothpaste.
Toothpaste?
As I washed the paste off my face, my mind wandered back to the strange dream I’d had, and it occurred to me that it hadn’t been a dream at all.
Someone — someones — had come into my room during the night and squirted toothpaste on my eyelids.
I learned later that the toothpaste-on-the-eyelids trick was not an uncommon occurrence at the basketball camp. I talked to several other boys who had been victimized that year or during a previous summer at the camp, and overheard another boy talking about how he had helped “toothpaste” a younger camper.
When news recently broke of the hazing scandal in the Northwestern University football program, I thought back to my basketball camp experience, remembering how my eyes didn’t stop burning for days.
Freshmen on the Northwestern team have been pressured over the years, according to former players, into performing naked calisthenics and walking through a gauntlet of nude teammates to take a shower in the team dressing room, among other indignities.
The longtime and successful (in terms of wins and losses) head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, has been fired and lawsuits will certainly follow.
Hazing is far from innocent fun. In the worst cases, it can lead to death.
An Indiana journalism colleague, Hank Nuwer, has written extensively about hazing in athletics and keeps an online database of incidents. According to his research, at least one hazing death in a school, club or other organization was reported each year in the United States from 1959 through 2021.
Of course, for every death, hundreds of other hazing victims suffer physical assault and/or humiliation.
Hazing, to some, might seem like all fun and games, but it’s the sign of a sick organization that values itself over individual dignity.
It was happening when I was a kid, and it was happening on my daughters’ sports teams a quarter century later, too. New players on one of those teams were initiated by being blindfolded and made to eat a combination of gummy worms and crushed Oreos. They were told they were eating earthworms and dirt.
Though I’m sure the new players knew they weren’t really ingesting dirty worms, at least one of them became violently ill after eating the sickeningly sweet combination.
Hazing and sports are a sickening combination, too. Hazing goes poorly with anything.
