This week’s column comes in response to a reader’s note about President Joe Biden’s mental acuity.
“Would love to see your spin on that,” he wrote.
When I responded that all the talk about the president’s mental state was mostly a product of right-wing propaganda, my reader expressed surprise.
“Not to spar with you, but you really think his mental state is solid?” he wrote. “Please explain all the constant gaffes. You are way too smart of a guy to not recognize that he is losing it.”
Claims that Biden is suffering from dementia have been making the rounds in conservative media for years.
In advance of a debate against Donald Trump in Cleveland leading up to the 2020 election, Fox News’ senior political analyst Brit Hume said that despite his handicap, Biden might actually do OK.
"Elderly people experiencing memory loss and other problems associated with age can go for periods, for hours at a time, and be just fine," Hume said. "I don’t think there’s any doubt Biden’s senile, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to show up tonight. ... And now that the expectations for him have been set so low, you know if he comes out and doesn’t drool and gets through everything pretty well, it could end up being quite a boost for him."
It’s worth noting that Hume and Biden are roughly the same age, and Hume, who had been making similar pronouncements for more than a year, noted along the way that he himself was seeing traces of memory loss.
“I know what it feels like,” he said.
In an interview with PolitiFact, Donald Jurivich, chairman of geriatrics at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences, called Hume’s assertions "a shameful display of ageism and ignorance.”
Kenneth Langa, professor of medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, told PolitiFact nearly everyone experiences some slowing of brain function with age.
"It is possible that Biden may have more difficulties finding some words and speaking smoothly than when he was younger," Langa said.
But that does not mean Biden is "senile,” Lenga said, or even that he has "mild cognitive impairment.”
PolitiFact noted that Kevin C. O’Connor, Biden’s doctor since 2009, had issued a summary of the candidate’s medical and surgical history in 2019 describing him as “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”
O’Connor said pretty much the same thing after this year’s physical, adding that the president had undergone an “extremely detailed neurologic exam” that found no signs of neurological disorders such as stroke, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.
Of course, none of it has done much to change public perceptions.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll in May found that more than 6 in 10 Americans believe Biden lacks the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president. Only a third say he is in good enough physical health for the job.
The survey results underline our nation’s political divide.
Among independents, about 7 in 10 say Biden lacks the mental sharpness and physical health to serve effectively. That number drops to 1 in 5 among Democrats, but among Republicans, it’s more than 9 out of 10.
How will this play out in next year’s election?
In an interview with MSNBC, Biden suggested he should be returned to office precisely because of his age.
“Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” he said. “And I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”
That survey result would seem to indicate Biden has sold Democrats on his argument. He’ll need to win over a lot more independents to have any shot at a second term.
