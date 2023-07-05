According to WalletHub, Indiana ranks 31st in gambling addiction, well behind No. 1 Nevada and closer to North Carolina (30th) and Maryland (32nd).
The ranking by the personal finance website is based on such metrics as lottery sales and adults with gambling disorders, among other statistics.
But to get to the heart of the disorder, Prevention Insights at the Indiana University School of Public Health conducts an annual survey, which at the end of 2022 involved 855 Hoosiers 18 years or older.
About 89 percent reported participating in at least one gambling activity in 2022 including lotteries, scratch tickets, casinos and sports betting among others. The national average is 88 percent. In 2021, Indiana’s rate was placed at 84%.
At first, this reflects Indiana’s growth in the gambling industry from the 1980s when we had only scratch-off tickets to now easily accessible online sports betting only a cellphone click away.
Among survey findings:
• More men than women gamble.
• Two out of three gamblers play the lottery.
• Casino gambling appeals to 55% of the Indiana adult respondents, who reported visiting a casino to gamble in the past year. Slot machines are the most popular game at casinos.
• Hoosiers with incomes over $100,000, more than those who earn less, gamble on sports. But researchers note that income is not a factor in whether someone develops a problem with gambling.
In 2022, 3% of Indiana adults surveyed reported having a problem with gambling; 0.6% reported seeking treatment. The survey also found that only 38% of respondents had heard of the Indiana Problem Gambling Referral Line, a toll-free hotline for gamblers seeking help at 1-800-9WITHIT.
This is a pitfall of the Indiana Gaming Commission, the Hoosier Lottery and Indiana government.
The Hoosier Lottery reported that in fiscal year 2022 it transferred $346.8 million to the state, the second-highest amount in its 33-year history.
According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, casino wagering and its supplemental taxes for fiscal year 2022 totaled $660 million, up 18% from $560 million in 2021. Sports wagering taxes were up 38% from $23 million in 2021 to $31 million in 2022.
The survey noted that Indiana is one of a few states that uses a portion of gambling revenues to address problem gambling treatment needs.
But when only 38% of the survey-takers have heard of the referral line, clearly gamblers are losing. The well-being of these Hoosiers is at stake. Gambling is an at-risk behavior that often coincides with other unhealthy acts. Among those taking the survey 72% reported consuming alcohol, 21% vaped and 33% smoked cigarettes.
This is troubling since respondents between 35 to 54 were more likely to be involved with multiple gambling activities including online sports betting, video table games and lottery ticket machines. Healthcare costs could soar.
Gambling revenue to the state is stable enough that, while it is crucial to the budget, it is time to take the value of human behavior more than incoming dollars.
Legislators and gambling agencies must make more meaningful contact with gamblers to inform them of the gambling helpline.
Perhaps Indiana does not have an unusual problem with gambling.
It does, however, have a problem with letting Hoosiers know where to seek help to curb a risky behavior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.