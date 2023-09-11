If you spot a salamander mussel, you’re likely in a stream looking under a rock or inside a crevice in a swift-flowing northern Indiana river. The small, thin-shelled, 2-inch-long mussel can be found in Indiana and in 13 other states including Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky.
If you see one, remember what it looks like.
The salamander mussel is facing extinction and is about to be placed under protection of the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting public comment on the proposal through Oct. 23.
Beyond that, the Wildlife Service is proposing to designate a critical habitat for the salamander mussel covering 2,012 river miles. About 500 of those miles overlap with critical habitat designations for other threatened mussel species.
If you see one, leave it be. It will be illegal to possess a live mussel or dead shell material in 14 states.
Critical habitats in Indiana would center on Big Pine Creek, Fish Creek, Tippecanoe River and the middle fork of Wildcat Creek, all in northern Indiana.
If the proposal goes through, there will be prohibitions on folks who want to modify the rivers or over-utilize them for commercial purposes.
The salamander mussel has been on the state’s list of “special concerns” because of its limited population. Redesignating the species as endangered means that its survival is in immediate jeopardy and that it could disappear from Indiana.
Humans haven’t been understanding of the freshwater mollusk's plight. For decades, millions of the mussel shells were harvested and cut into buttons. By the 1930s, populations dwindled. Indiana stopped harvesting in 1991.
By the way, Johann Boepple, a German Iowan who launched the U.S. industry of button making, died in 1912 from an infection after cutting his foot on a mussel called the pink heelsplitter.
Why do we need salamander mussels?
We could ask that of the nearly 80 species that are endangered in Indiana, or the similar number listed as special concerns.
For one, the salamander mussel filters suspended material and bacteria from streams. In turn, the mussel becomes food for fish, birds and mammals. A sign of good water quality, salamander mussels burrow into the bottom of a stream, churning up water and increasing oxygen.
Additionally, and although federal grants aren’t a major source of revenue, the Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife Funding receives funding — $130,000 in 2021 — to partner with various groups to research threatened and endangered species. Such grants make up about 0.4% of the division’s federal funding; about 47% comes from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program for habitat management.
That brings up the importance of conservation that can lead to restoration and propagation of an endangered species. Protecting the salamander mussel, as well as the nearly 300 other mussel species in North America, helps other freshwater invertebrates. Their presence in streams and rivers indicate healthy waters.
And, as an added reminder, salamander mussels aren’t the only endangered species for which Hoosiers should have some sympathy. There are bats, barn owls, frogs and turtles, but to name a few. And each should prompt us to keep conservation of our natural resources in focus.
