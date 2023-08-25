When agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security showed up at her door, Abigail Jo Shry admitted she had called the office of U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan and left a threatening message.
Chutkan is the judge overseeing the federal court case involving the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
“Hey, you stupid slave, …" Shry said, adding a racial slur. “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b—. You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”
Shry is a sad case, but her father, Mark Shry, says she’s harmless. He testified at an initial hearing that his daughter sits on her couch all day watching news shows and drinking too much beer. She'd be hard-pressed to carry out her threats, he said, because she rarely leaves the house.
U.S. Magistrate Sam S. Sheldon pointed out that Shry had been charged four times in the last year for similar incidents, including two cases where she was convicted and served jail time. She was free on bond in a third case when she left the message for Chutkan.
Shry faces up to five years in prison if convicted on this latest charge, but she also might wind up in treatment. Sheldon said as much in his order setting next month’s court date.
“The purpose of the hearing is to hear from the parties as to why Defendant should or should not be immediately released from custody and placed into an inpatient substance abuse therapy and mental health treatment program,” he wrote.
Sheldon said Shry, the 43-year-old mother of two, suffers from major depression and has a long history of substance abuse.
Her hate-filled rhetoric is far from unique.
Grand jurors in Fulton County, Georgia, became targets of similar taunts when a pro-Trump group posted their names and what it claimed to be their addresses on the internet.
The website was uncovered by Advance Democracy, a nonpartisan research group founded by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.
“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones said. "The lack of political leadership on the right to denounce these threats — which serve to inspire real-world political violence — is shameful.”
NBC News pointed to a post on a pro-Trump forum.
“These jurors have signed their death warrant by falsely indicting President Trump," it said.
Such threats are not limited to Trump-supporting extremists.
Fifty-five-year-old Pascale Ferrier of Quebec was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in January to charges related to ricin-laced letters she mailed to Trump and eight law enforcement officials ahead of the 2020 election. The one addressed to Trump was intercepted at a sorting facility and never reached the White House.
After mailing the letters, Ferrier drove to Buffalo, New York, where border patrol agents arrested her when they found a loaded firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons in her possession.
At a plea hearing, Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, made the case for a harsh sentence.
“There is no place for political violence in our country,” he said, “and no excuse for threatening public officials or endangering our public servants.”
Ferrier will serve 262 months, just short of 22 years, in prison.
Such cases serve as a reminder for all of us: It’s one thing to stake out a position in a political debate. It’s quite another when that conversation devolves into hate speech and an incitement to violence.
Some of us, it seems, could use a refresher course in the art of civil discussion.
