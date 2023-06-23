Fast food restaurants have been a staple of the American economy since the 1950s, but have they run their course?
Maybe they’ll fade away like the drive-in movie theaters and roller skating rinks that once dotted nearly every city.
Fast food burst onto the scene in the 1950s and ‘60s when the highway system was built and more people began traveling by car.
White Castle, however, beat the crowd by opening a fast food restaurant in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, and went on to become the country’s first fast food chain.
Others soon followed. Today, McDonald’s is said to be the reigning chain in the U.S., serving an estimated 69 million people each day. That’s more than the population of some countries.
Still, it’s hard to argue that fast food restaurants are still doing well. Like many of today’s woes, the beginning of the end seemed to come with the onset of COVID. Restaurant managers, owners, corporations learned – along with many other industries – that they didn’t need so many employees. Some things could be automated, some could be eliminated, and some could simply be passed on to the customers.
Why pay someone to take your order when customers are willing to stand at a kiosk and punch in their own order?
Why pay someone to deliver the food to your table when customers can walk to the kitchen area and pick it up themselves when their names are called?
Would you like a soft drink? Well, there’s the machine. Get it yourself.
A friend and I lunched at a local burger joint the other day and marveled at how it had changed.
I remember when the place first opened. You would walk in and be greeted by an employee. The place was spotless and the staff was all dressed in white uniforms and hats. They would bring you a glass of ice water, take your order, bring your food to you when it was ready, offer to refill your drink, and clean your table afterwards.
Fast forward to today. You walk in and are greeted by several kiosks where you’re required to peck through various screens to place your order and then pay with a credit or debit card because cash is too burdensome.
After fumbling through the ordering process, the kiosk asks “would you like to leave a tip?”
For whom???
You then find a table and clean it off yourself with napkins you get from the drink station. Then you return to the drink stand to dispense your own drink and carry it to your table. When your food is ready, someone in the kitchen shouts out your name (which you’re required to enter on the kiosk before you can place your order) and you walk to the kitchen to pick up your tray of food.
During our excursion, I unloaded our food at the table and returned the trays to the counter, thinking I was being helpful to the small staff that was working. Alas, I was wrong. The gal at the counter snapped, “That’s not where the trays go!”
Well, sorry, I missed the employee training session.
Many restaurants don’t even offer tables and chairs anymore. They have gone to “drive-thru only” so you can either eat in your car or drive home and eat it cold.
And yet, we still line up like lemmings, waiting our turn to be treated poorly.
Someone said the other day that they had waited in the drive-thru lane for 45 minutes before getting their food at another restaurant. That’s not even FAST food.
I wouldn’t wait in a hot car for 45 minutes for George Clooney to hand me a filet mignon and then take me out dancing.
But these are the restaurants of the future. This is our “new normal.”
Will we still have fast food joints in another 10 or 20 years? Maybe. But maybe not.
While you may be waiting longer, it’s usually because there simply aren’t enough employees to get the food out any quicker. The parking lots are not as full, the lines of customers are getting shorter, the prices keep going up to cover the shortfalls.
We may be approaching the end of an era. And that might not be such a bad thing.
In the meantime, be nice to the few overworked and underpaid employees who are still performing these jobs and don’t take it personally when one of them snaps at you to put the trays in the correct spot.
But I think it’s OK to draw the line at leaving a tip for a machine.
