In the aftermath of another horrendous shooting, America’s gun advocates want to remind us of what they consider two eternal “truths.”
The first is that they’re not responsible for anything, ever. When bad people take advantage of careless, heedless laws the gun lobby has drafted and rammed through legislatures made compliant by National Rifle Association contributions and pressure, it’s not their fault.
Not ever.
The second thing we’re all supposed to remember is that no matter how many people die in a shooting and how many others grieve, gun advocates are always the real victims. The ones who most deserve our sympathy and support.
This is once again the case in the aftermath of the tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida.
In the Sunshine State, a troubled 21-year-old white man who once had been committed for psychiatric care shot and murdered three Black people before killing himself. He had manifestos proclaiming his hatred for Black people attached to his person and had decorated one of his guns with a Nazi swastika.
He bought the guns legally even though he had a long history of mental health issues.
The gun lobby typically tries to dismiss gun violence as a mental health challenge rather than a gun problem.
Skeptics, though, doubt gun advocates’ commitment to that oft-stated belief. That’s because the gun lobby does little to prevent people with mental health challenges from getting deadly weapons.
In fact, the gun lobby often argues it is unfair to make it harder for people who are mentally ill — or people who have histories of domestic violence or drunk driving — to possess firearms.
That’s because their focus is always on the guns.
Never on the people who get shot.
Never on the people who mourn loved ones who have been gunned down.
Following Jacksonville and the resulting focus on the shooter’s virulent racism, gun advocates have renewed demands to see the supposed manifesto of the shooter in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year.
That shooter, a troubled transgender man, shot and murdered three 9-year-old children and three adults at a private Christian school he once attended before police killed him. He, too, left behind a manifesto, one that has not been released yet.
Gun advocates and conservative activists have demanded that the Nashville killer’s manifesto be released. They have argued that authorities — whoever they may be — want to keep the manifesto suppressed because it upsets the dominant narrative that mass shootings are always the work of bigoted white men who were male from birth.
Gun activists like such diversions, just as they enjoy the one time in 40 in which a gun is used by its owner for self-defense while ignoring the other 39 times such weapons are used to kill or injure family members or friends.
That the Nashville manifesto hasn’t been made public is evidence to gun advocates that the authorities are engaged in a conspiracy to take their weapons away from them.
In fact, the authorities have nothing to do with the Nashville manifesto not being released.
The school where the victims studied and worked doesn’t want it released. Nor do the families of those shot and killed.
And the parents of the killer, to show basic human sympathy with the victims, have transferred ownership of the manifesto to the school and the parents of the children who were murdered. The killer’s parents did this so that those most hurt by the tragedy could determine how the document was handled.
Now, on balance I agree that the manifesto should be released. I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to get our epidemic of gun violence under control if we can’t consider all the facts and place all options, including tighter gun laws, on the table.
But I’m also mindful that the views of those who lost children, siblings, spouses, parents and friends deserve consideration and respect. They didn’t sacrifice their loved ones as part of some vast conspiracy to seize gun advocates’ firearms.
No, they suffered grievous losses from which they may never recover.
The gun advocates would have us believe they bear no responsibility for these horrors and that they’re the real victims in any mass shooting.
They’re wrong.
On both counts.
