To the Editor:
The LEAP development has been billed as an innovation hub that will bring the future of manufacturing and technology to Boone County.
So far, however, the development’s planning has been anything but innovative. It’s followed a worn-out, anti-democratic development process that is rooted in exclusion and elitism.
In such a process, well-connected and well-resourced decision-makers operate in secret like overlords, designing projects how they see fit. They steamroll current residents, ignore residents’ concerns, and use vague terms as they insist that their project is an incredible opportunity with no downsides.
They also don’t focus on creating legitimate means for current residents to reap direct benefits from their project once it’s operational. This is because current residents are not the intended beneficiaries.
In this antiquated, classist model of development, decision-makers design projects like LEAP in favor of an imagined future community that is sprawling with subdivisions inhabited by imported residents with high incomes and home values that will translate into big tax revenues.
LEAP’s decision-makers want to turn Lebanon into Carmel and Thorntown into Westfield. There’s nothing innovative about that.
While it’s too late to stop LEAP from happening, it’s not too late for the project’s decision-makers to take a genuinely innovative approach. They should acknowledge and respond to contention, rather than ignore it, and they should work with — not against — current residents.
Through a collaborative and participatory development process, they can find smart and balanced solutions so the project creates tangible long-term benefits for both current and future residents.
Abbey Chambers
Zionsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.