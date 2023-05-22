We need to start working together
To the Editor:
I often hear Republicans say something like, “I’ll never vote for a Democrat.” Sometimes I hear Democrats say the same of Republican candidates, but not nearly as often.
Regardless, it’s an unproductive mindset for maintaining a strong democracy. Having such impenetrable allegiances to certain parties indicates voters’ unwillingness to critique the elected officials of the party they’ve aligned themselves with – the “side” they’ve chosen.
Such voters seem willing to accept whatever their “side’s” politicians say or do. Worst of all, even if something happens that those voters do not like, it becomes impossible for them to hold their elected officials accountable.
Why would a politician care what you think when you’ve already pledged your unquestioning and unshakeable allegiance to them and their “side”?
Certainly, this creates deep cracks in our nation’s democratic foundation. It steers us toward oligarchy, giving power to relatively few people who are not accountable to the electorate.
Every election, we voters must remember that we are Hoosiers and Americans before we are Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, or Independents. Our allegiances must lie with democracy and democratic processes, not with political parties or politicians. We must reject candidates who waste time and energy uselessly stirring up chaos and division by playing to a “side.” They polarize and fracture our democracy.
Instead, we must elect individuals whose policies seek commonality and will help us collectively build safe, vibrant communities where we and others in our neighborhoods, towns, and cities feel respected and like we belong, despite our differences.
Abbey Chambers Zionsville
Baird is not the law and order candidate
To the Editor:
A while back I received a mailing from Congressman Jim Baird that proclaimed House Republicans are committed to creating a nation that is safe by upholding law and order.
Baird actually threatens national safety with his MAGA assaults on our election and criminal laws.
The 2020 election of President Biden was upheld repeatedly under our election laws by various courts and a multitude of state and federal election officials. This did not keep Baird from refusing to certify the election immediately after the January 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol.
Numerous MAGA supporters who assaulted our Capitol have been tried and convicted under our criminal laws. This does not keep the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate from shamefully proclaiming that January 6 was a legitimate protest and he hopes to be able to pardon the responsible criminals.
Why hasn’t Baird condemned this disrespect of our criminal laws?
Baird has clearly disqualified himself as a law and order advocate. He is part of the MAGA movement that makes our nation less safe.
Aaron Smith Lebanon
