As September picks up speed and rolls toward October, it will be interesting to see which turns first.
The leaves … or the people former President Donald Trump dragged into serious trouble.
We’re already seeing cracks appear in the walls of Fortress Trump. Just a few days ago, news broke that a Mar-a-Lago information technology worker had “flipped” — and now will be testifying against the former president when Trump goes on trial for taking classified documents with him when he left office.
Before that, speculation veered toward certainty that former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had been cooperating with prosecutors on the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation.
If there is a surprise here, it is that it took this long.
As the court troubles for Trump — he’s now been indicted four times and faces 91 charges of criminal conduct — mount, the staffers and allies who have stood with him have seen their level of peril increase, too.
Like Trump, they’re dealing with crushing lawyers’ bills as they scramble to stay out of prison.
Unlike Trump, most of them don’t have trust funds to help defray the costs of paying attorneys to work around the clock at hundreds of dollars per hour to defend them. Nor can they rely on legions of suckers — er, supporters — to make political campaign contributions that they can convert into a legal defense fund the way that Trump can.
As a result, many of them are facing bankruptcy or other forms of financial destitution because of their efforts to help the former president deny both reality and the law of the land.
As their debts to law firms have mounted, they have taken to beseeching Trump, in less than subtle fashion, to help them.
His response thus far has been to tell them to talk to the hand.
At some point, probably when they realize that they’ll be facing a future of poverty even if they manage to beat the rap, they will look for a way out.
That way is to start cooperating with the prosecution, which will make Trump’s legal position even more precarious.
That’s one form of pressure.
Almost like dominoes falling in sequence, the trials of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol have ended in convictions. Accompanying those convictions have been hefty prison sentences.
The leader of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, learned on Sept. 6 that he will spend the next 22 years behind bars for his role in the deadly attack on the Capitol.
Tarrio’s sentence followed those of two other former Proud Boys, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, who will spend 17 years and 15 years, respectively, in prison for their parts in the insurrection.
Such harsh penalties send a message.
If those who answered the call to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, can expect to take long, hard falls for their actions, what will happen to those who issued that call? If the mob is going to be punished — and punished severely — for its offenses, can those who incited the mob expect gentler treatment?
Such questions are bound to be bedeviling the thoughts of those listed as Trump’s co-conspirators.
Agreeing to stay “loyal” and maintain silence for the boss is easy to do when prison doesn’t seem a realistic possibility. It becomes a lot tougher when the prospect of spending a couple of decades in a cell becomes increasingly likely.
Critics of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and all the other prosecutors involved in these investigations have complained, with some justification, about the delays in charging Trump and his allies.
It’s beginning to look, though, as if there was a method to all the foot-dragging.
Maybe, just maybe, prosecutors were waiting to file the indictments and drop the hammer for a moment when doing so would allow them to exert maximum leverage.
These are the dying days of summer.
Pretty soon, the seasons will change, and autumn will come.
So many things upon this earth will begin to turn.
So many things.
