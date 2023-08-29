When my niece Lindsey was a graduating high school senior in 2009, a car she was riding in collided with another car.
Lindsey suffered traumatic head injuries. It was unclear whether she would survive.
Lindsey was in the hospital in Dayton, Ohio, for several months. Her parents, Rick and Kim, had an hour drive back and forth from their home in Greenville, Ohio, to stay with her through long days of uncertainty, anxiety and hope. The nights were even longer.
That’s where Ronald McDonald House came in, providing Kim and Rick a place to place to stay overnight as well as meals.
I doubt they ever slept soundly during those nights, given the tenuousness of Lindsey’s recovery. But I do know it was a relief to have a place to stay without worrying about adding to the mounting expenses related to Lindsey’s medical care.
I’m sure some of you have stories like mine, relatives or friends like mine who benefited from Ronald McDonald House Charities in a time of dire need.
If so, like me, you must have a great appreciation for the life’s work of Larry “The Can Man” VanNess. For 20 years, Larry devoted himself to collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.
During those two decades, Larry, with help from his friends, collected 27 million tabs.
TWENTY ... SEVEN ... MILLION!
Larry’s single-minded devotion to the cause, according to friends, helped him overcome alcoholism by helping other people in need. He also had a bright smile and a kind, gentle manner that touched the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know him.
Tragically, Larry was struck by a car in Anderson on Oct. 2, 2022, and died 22 days later at the age of 75.
His friends have carried on his work, already collecting an additional 2.5 million tabs — and counting.
This summer, those friends also worked together to create an event they call “Larrypalooza,” which was held on a sun-drenched Saturday in Dickmann Town Center in downtown Anderson. The event featured live music and a variety of vendors.
Rachel Landers, who has spearheaded the effort to create Larry’s Legacy, a charitable foundation designed to both provide help to local folks and to honor VanNess’ memory, hosted the event.
Hundreds gathered for good food, good music and an overall good time.
More importantly, Larrypalooza drew attention to The Can Man’s life work and reaffirmed the promise that it will continue.
Today, my niece Lindsey is a beautiful mother of two of the most darling little kids you’ll ever meet, and she loves her job working at a local park in Greenville.
Larry VanNess represents the best of the hard-working volunteers for Ronald McDonald House, which provided Lindsey’s family with support at their time of greatest need.
