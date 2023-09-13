The Indiana Skills2Compete Coalition focuses on connecting Hoosiers to family-sustaining employment through education and training opportunities that meet employers’ demands for talent. But that cannot happen without child care.
We’re incredibly grateful to see policymakers paying attention to infrastructure that is critical to our mission. Smart investments that support the child care needs of student parents, increase overall affordability, boost child care workers’ wages, and perhaps most pressingly, address the looming federal funding cliff, are necessary if we want to be a competitive, thriving state.
Meeting the child care needs of student parents is an important and sometimes overlooked strategy to address the talent needs in our state. On the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 annual employer workforce survey, 83% of respondents reported struggling to recruit talent, with 48% of applicants missing crucial skills and qualifications. The need for talent in our state is only likely to increase with automation, increasing demands for digital skills across occupations, and growth in occupations that require postsecondary education and training.
Meanwhile, when the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute surveys low-income Hoosiers, we find that they consistently identify “access to good jobs” as a top need in their community. Higher education and quality credentials pay. So Hoosiers need opportunities to pursue education – possibly multiple times over a lifetime.
For parents, this is a challenge. In Institute surveys, caring for a child is the most commonly cited reason for failing to complete a degree or credential program. Conversely, increasing access to child care has been shown to improve student parents’ ability to graduate. Funding campus navigators to connect student parents with supports, encouraging campus child care centers to set aside slots for student parents, and establishing a state-level child care grant program for student parents would enhance our workforce’s skills and parents’ ability to meet their families’ needs.
The workforce
Affordable, quality child care can also pull skilled workers off the sidelines. When child care is too expensive, difficult to access, or low quality, parents face incredibly difficult decisions about whether to engage in the workforce. If someone is going to wrestle a toddler into a cold car seat in the dead of winter, they want to feel confident their child is safe and they want to bring something meaningful home in their paycheck. As one Hoosier we surveyed put it, “I need childcare that doesn’t make it not worth going to work.”
What does affordability look like? The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines “affordable” child care as 7% or less of a family’s income. Based on this, eligibility for child care assistance for infant or toddler care would be closer to 500-600% of the Federal Poverty Level, more consistent with Indiana’s school voucher program eligibility at 740% FPL than today’s cap of 150% FPL. Policymakers should also consider a child and dependent care tax credit – something 29 other states, including Kentucky and Ohio, have in place.
To have a sustainable system, we also must address low pay and lack of benefits for child care workers. In Indiana, child care workers have a lower median hourly wage than dishwashers, animal caretakers, cashiers, and parking attendants. This contributes to high turnover and the inability of child care workers to meet their own basic needs. Other states are implementing salary supplements to child care workers and Indiana should explore this as well.
The future
Investments in Indiana’s child care system are not only a mechanism to solve immediate workforce needs, they also have the potential to build the skills of our future workers and leaders. Quality child care lays the foundation for future success and earnings, while youth discover future career options in afterschool and summer programs that enhance in-school learning.
But perhaps most urgently, we need to address the fact that we’re headed toward a cliff. At the end of this month, twenty-four billion dollars in federal funding for child care expires. And whether you have children or not, another major hit to this already-strained essential infrastructure will make a noticeable difference to all of us. It’s encouraging that state policymakers are paying attention to this issue; let’s hope our federal delegation is as well.
An improved child care system is an investment in making Indiana a state that works. When Hoosiers can respond to dynamic job markets by seeking out training and higher-wage jobs, they can better support their families and contribute to a thriving economy. When child care workers are well supported, they can better prepare our future leaders and innovators. And that improves financial well-being for all of us.
