To the Editor:
The Boone County Area Plan Commission is considering the approval of overlay districts within 1,500 feet on both sides of Interstates 65 and 74, U.S. 52, and State Roads 32, 39, 47, and 75 in Center, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Sugar Creek, and Washington townships.
The county’s Comprehensive Plan currently mandates that land uses in the designated overlay corridors are mostly reserved for agricultural purposes. What this means is that developers wishing to use farm land in the overlay districts for other purposes will be denied because of the Comprehensive Plan.
The overlay districts would change the county’s Comprehensive Plan by allowing additional industrial and commercial land uses according to specified building designs and landscape standards. Some farmers in the overlay districts might believe their land would be more valuable because it would be easier for developers to convert their farm land to other uses.
A decade ago county farmers led the charge to defeat similarly proposed overlay districts. They properly realized that changing the Comprehensive Plan would create a domino effect where farm land would be lost and our rural quality of life would be eroded.
Today, some farmers in the LEAP District stopped being stewards of some of the world’s best agricultural land in return for generational wealth. It will be interesting to see if the farmers in the proposed overlay districts will allow the county’s Comprehensive Pan to be changed in a way that will threaten more of our precious farm land.
Aaron Smith
Lebanon
