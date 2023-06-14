The first Pride march wasn’t a parade. It was a riot, literally.
On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. This was a routine practice at the time. Gay clubs often featured drag performers and hosted patrons who dressed differently than the gender norm. At the time, crossdressing or dressing in clothes customarily designed for the opposite sex, was an arrestable offense.
Tensions had been rising between the city’s police and LGBTQ+ community as individuals were continually subject to police harassment or arrest while going about their lives.
On this night in 1969, patrons of the Stonewall Inn decided they’d had enough. Patrons who were allowed to leave the bar without being arrested did not do so quietly. Some of them hung around outside to taunt and criticize the police action. A crowd began to gather.
As some officers beat a woman who was attempting to flee, the crowd turned even more hostile. An officer was struck with a drag queen’s purse, the crowd began to throw pennies and then beer bottles at police. Violence escalated into the morning and more outbreaks of violence and protest broke out over the following days.
On the anniversary of what became known as the Stonewall Riots or The Stonewall Uprising, supporters marched in commemoration of those who fought back against discriminatory laws and police brutality against the LGBTQ+ community.
Over the years, this grew into what Pride month is today, with communities throughout the world holding marches and festivals to celebrate freedom of LGBTQ+ people to live openly and to honor those who fought for that freedom.
The fight for equality continues.
Just last month the president of Uganda passed a law that calls for life imprisonment for engaging in homosexual sex, the death penalty for transmitting HIV through homosexual acts, and 20 years in prison for “promoting homosexuality.”
Here in the United States of America, transgender people continue to be targets of mockery, abuse and legislation to deny gender affirming care.
Pride is more than a month. It is more than a parade or a party. It is all those things and much more. It’s a celebration of a community’s hard won right to exist openly without being subject to arrest for being who they are or wearing the wrong kind of clothes.
As the poet Emma Lazarus wrote, “Until we are all free, we are none of us free.”
