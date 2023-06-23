In the upside-down world of divided politics, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives made Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff only the 25th member ever to be censured.
This time, though, the target of the action actually said thanks.
"You honor me with your enmity,” Schiff said. “You flatter me with this falsehood. You, who are the authors of a big lie about the last election, must condemn the truth tellers, and I stand proudly before you.”
It doesn’t usually work this way.
Just ahead of U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel’s censure in December 2010, Robert D. McFadden of the New York Times took a look at what historically had led members of Congress to become targets of such a vote.
“One threatened fellow lawmakers with a pistol,” McFadden wrote. “Two others assaulted their colleagues with canes. ... A few took bribes or flirted with treason. Two offenders had sex with congressional pages.”
In Rangel’s case, the House Ethics Committee had found him guilty on 11 of 13 ethics violations. Among them were misusing congressional letterhead for fundraising and filing inaccurate financial reports.
Schiff, the former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, stood accused of picking on Donald Trump, of launching “an all-out political campaign against a sitting president.”
Florida Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who led the charge against Schiff, said his efforts had brought dishonor on the House of Representatives.
His Democratic colleagues, meanwhile, were patting Schiff on the back and chanting his name.
The censure took two tries. A week earlier, a measure that would have required the California congressman to give up his seat or pay a $16 million fine had come up short with 20 Republicans voting no.
The measure that finally passed merely directs the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff’s words and actions related to the former president.
“Shifty” Schiff, as the former president calls him, seems far from worried. He’s using the vote to raise money in his campaign for U.S. Senate.
“These political smear tactics divert the resources of the House away from the pressing priorities that Congress should be addressing, and that I want to tackle as your senator,” he wrote in a fundraising email, "homelessness, the high cost of housing and health care, gun violence, the restoration of reproductive rights and more."
The proceedings leading up to the vote were somewhat chaotic. As he tried to read the resolution, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept being interrupted by shouts and boos from the Democrats.
“I have all night,” he told them.
But he eventually gave up and left the chamber.
“Censure all of us,” one Democrat yelled.
Speaking in his own defense, Schiff was far from apologetic.
"I led the first impeachment of Donald Trump, for one of the most egregious presidential abuses of power in our history, and I led a trial which resulted in the first bipartisan vote to remove a president in history," he said. "I would do so again. I warned that if Trump was not held accountable, he would go on to try to cheat in even worse ways in the next election, and he did, inciting a violent attack on this very Capitol.”
Among those voting for the resolution was Paul Gosar, the last member of Congress to be censured. That action, you might recall, came in 2021 when Democrats were in control of the House. Gosar had shared a social media post purporting to show the killing of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Also voting with the majority was George Santos, a freshman lawmaker who finds himself facing 13 federal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Republicans have shown no interest in censuring him.
