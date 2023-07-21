As his congressional colleagues prepared to hear testimony from two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Democrat Jamie Raskin offered a preview.
"We'll hear about how they disagreed on investigative steps and what criminal charges to bring, on normal stuff in government investigations that doesn't usually lead to a congressional hearing," he said. "But one thing you will not hear today is any evidence of wrongdoing, by President Joe Biden or his administration."
Raskin was right. IRS employees Greg Shapley and Joseph Ziegler accused the Justice Department of slow walking the investigation. Shapley claimed prosecutors had instructed investigators not to ask about the “big guy” or “Dad” when conducting interviews.
"At every stage, decisions were made that benefited the subject of this investigation," he said.
Shapley recalled an assistant U.S. attorney telling Hunter Biden's lawyers the IRS was preparing to execute a search warrant on a storage unit, thus giving the younger Biden a chance to destroy, manipulate or conceal any evidence that might have been hidden there.
Neither man, though, offered evidence of the president’s involvement.
Raskin noted that the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Republican James Comer, had been promising for months that he had a credible witness who would confirm the president’s direct involvement in a scheme to collect millions of dollars in bribes. This month, the New York Post identified that witness as Gal Luft, executive director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security.
“But now the majority’s long-promised star witness turns out to be a fugitive from American justice,” Raskin said, “an arms trafficker indicted on eight federal criminal felony counts, and an unregistered foreign agent for China who tried to trade Chinese arms for Iranian oil. So, I guess he's not going to be a witness for the majority any time soon.”
Raskin brought up a letter he and Comer had received from Lev Parnas, the Ukrainian-born businessman who joined Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an effort to smear Joe Biden before the 2020 election.
“In this extraordinary 10-page letter, Parnas describes the campaign to ‘dig up dirt on the Bidens’ and spread misinformation about them through various networks, including government officials, journalists and Fox News personnel,” Raskin said.
Raskin acknowledged that Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two tax charges and a gun charge.
“As too many families around the country know, drug addiction is a dark and powerful affliction,” Raskin said, “and like other addicts, Hunter Biden made foolish and criminal choices, including failing to pay his taxes and owning a firearm in violation of federal law, and he's now being held criminally accountable for it.”
Raskin noted that the investigation had been carried out by David Weiss, a U.S. attorney appointed by Donald Trump and chosen for the task by Bill Barr, Trump’s attorney general.
“And in the past few weeks, as Hunter Biden accepted a guilty plea, the president and his attorney general have done nothing to interfere with the case, which is overseen by a federal judge appointed by, yes, Donald Trump,” Raskin said. “Can you imagine Donald Trump saying nothing about a witch hunt, not trying to quash the prosecution if it were his son being prosecuted?”
I think we all know the answer to that question. He’d be lambasting everyone involved at every opportunity, and his supporters would be cheering him on.
Raskin accused his Republican colleagues of trying to concoct a scandal.
“In fact,” he said, “the ongoing case that the majority invites us to interfere with today is actually a striking illustration of the success of the American system of independent prosecutors operating under the rule of law and outside the realm of the kind of political influence my colleagues are trying to exercise today.”
From all indications, Comer and his Republican colleagues will keep trying.
