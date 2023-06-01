The U.S. Supreme Court’s May 25 ruling effectively rolls back significant regulatory protections for wetlands under the Clean Water Act by imposing a “test” to determine what a wetland is.
Unfortunately, the test is neither grounded in science or sense.
The result: millions of acres of wetlands across the country and hundreds of thousands of acres in Indiana, are open for destruction.
Hoosiers reacted strongly two years ago when the General Assembly threatened to remove all state regulation from wetlands. Yet while popular, wetlands remain a target. It’ll take a strong and sustained effort from Hoosiers across the state to ensure we don’t lose these important natural assets.
Wetlands’ value is measurable and worth understanding. Just one acre of wetlands, which is less than the size of a football field, provides more than $3,500 in benefits to Hoosiers each year, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Those services include water purification and storage, and erosion prevention.
Without wetlands, it costs more for communities to treat their drinking water. And when it comes to flooding, wetlands can store massive amounts of water that otherwise would cause worse flooding downstream. A single acre of isolated wetland one-foot deep can hold 330,000 gallons of water that otherwise would flood surrounding areas, according to Purdue University. That’s enough water to fill 44 basements in average-sized homes with a foot of water.
Jimmy Hague, The Nature Conservancy’s senior water policy adviser, said the ruling “is a major setback for the nation’s wetlands, rivers, streams, and lakes – all of which are vital for maintaining healthy habitats, flood control, clean, safe drinking water, and recreational opportunities.
He added, “It has the potential to significantly diminish the EPA’s ability to protect millions of acres of waterways under the Clean Water Act. While the effects of the ruling aren’t certain, we know it’s likely to result in lost recreation opportunities, increased water treatment needs, greater disaster recovery expenses, and vulnerable and disadvantaged communities bearing the brunt of the decision.”
Less than 20 percent of Indiana’s wetland acreage remains. Much of it was lost to our development as an agricultural and manufacturing economy. But different decisions can and should be made today.
As a report from the General Assembly’s Wetlands Task Force notes, “The functions and values that wetlands provide are clear and significant. Indiana is at a point where the cumulative loss of wetlands is having a measurable negative impact on residents, particularly from a water quality and flooding standpoint.”
It's possible to both advance development and protect wetlands at the same time — as long as a sensible regulatory regime is in place. The General Assembly should consider legislation that alters decision-making around wetlands. Indiana uses its tax code for this purpose in many ways, so why not give landowners a tax incentive to preserve the wetlands? The minimal loss in tax revenue is more than off-set by the environmental benefits.
The Supreme Court decided Clean Water Act protection extends only to wetlands that are virtually indistinguishable from navigable waters, which upends a half-century of precedent. This new definition dismisses the reality most wetlands are nothing like navigable waters. It ignores reality, but threatens it in very real ways.
Now it’s up to Hoosiers to give their lawmakers a reality check. Let them know you understand the importance of wetlands and support reasonable regulations and common-sense measures to promote protection. Let’s find ways we can all work together to conserve this valuable resource.
Wetlands deserve our respect.
