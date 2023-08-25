Lebanon Community School Corporation recently announced that Michael Reynolds was selected as the new assistant director of transportation after the LCSC Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire him during their regular meeting on Aug. 15.
Reynolds holds a bachelor of science in education from Indiana University, a masters in education from Indiana Wesleyan and completed the principal licensure program at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Reynolds had previously taught social studies at Frankfort High School, where he was also the assistant basketball coach. In 2012, he became one of the assistant principals at Lebanon High School and spearheaded initiatives, including the 1:1 technology program and integration of the Canvas learning management system.
As assistant director, Reynolds will bring his expertise and leadership to school transportation with his strong organizational skills, dedication to safety and collaborative spirit.
“We are so excited to welcome Michael Reynolds to the Transportation Department,” Director of Transportation Becky Nichols said. “Michael’s extensive administrative experience, leadership skills, and deep knowledge will be valuable assets to our department.”
The leadership team for the LCSC Department of Transportation will be made up of Director of Transportation Becky Nichols and Assistant Director of Transportation Michael Reynolds.
