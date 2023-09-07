INDIANAPOLIS — Treasured musical classics will be on board as “Beautiful,” the Carole King biography, is part of the recently announced 2024 season at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
VIP Memberships for the 2024 season are now available while 2024 season individual show tickets go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 1. Visit the website at beefandboards.com for complete details.
The season and show descriptions, listed by show in 2024, includes:
- “Menopause, The Musical,” Jan. 5 through Feb. 4. Set in a department store, four women who seem to have little in common make fun of their hot flashes, forgetfulness and chocolate binges in the production that includes parodies from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The show is rated PG-13.
- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Feb. 8 through March 30. The musical follows the successful career of Carole Klein as she becomes famous songwriter Carole King. Songs include “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day” and many more. The production is rated PG-13.
- “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I,” April 4 through May 19. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, “The King and I” follows an unlikely friendship between Anna, a widow from England, and the King of Siam when she arrives to teach his many children and wives.
- “The Wizard of Oz,” May 23 through July 7. This is Beef & Boards’ annual family show with $10 discounts off tickets for children ages 3-15.
- “Legally Blonde, The Musical,” July 11 through Aug. 25. After being dumped by her boyfriend, Delta Nu sorority president Elle Woods hits the books at Harvard to win him back. This seven-time Tony Award nominee is rated PG-13.
- “Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 29 through Oct. 6. On Dec. 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This Tony Award winning musical brings that legendary event to life.
- “Fiddler on the Roof,” Oct. 20 through Nov. 24. Winner of nine Tony Awards, “Fiddler” is set in the little village of Anatevka and centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters with songs as “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Tradition.”
- “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” Nov. 29 through Dec. 31. A holiday staple as Ralphie Parker lives in a fictional Indiana town and is on a quest to obtain his most desired of Christmas gifts – a Red Ryder BB gun.
