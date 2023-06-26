The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) invites guests to an extraordinary night of bourbon tasting in downtown Indianapolis, raising money for IHS outreach and education programs.
Presented by Crown Liquors, Indy’s Premier Bourbon Celebration takes place from 7-10 p.m. July 28 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 West Ohio Street, Indianapolis.
Attendees will make their way through the History Center while sampling renowned spirits and learning about the fine art of distilling. Exclusive bourbon packages will be available during an online silent auction.
Participating distilleries to date include Ballotin Chocolate Whiskies, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Four Fingers Distillery, French Lick Resort, Horse Soldier, Hotel Tango Distillery, J. Rieger & Co., Jeptha Creed Distillery, Keeper’s Heart Whiskey, KOVAL Distillery, Lights Out Bourbon, Moon Drops Distillery, Off Hours Bourbon, Savage & Cooke, Sazerac Company, Sonoma Distilling, Southern Distilling, St. Elmo Steak House Cocktails, Traveler’s Point Distillery and Woodford Reserve.
Tickets are $200 for the general public, $175 for IHS members and $50 for designated drivers. The event is for ages 21 and older.
For an additional $50 per person or $25 for designated drivers, attendees can enjoy the VIP experience — including dedicated time with master bartenders, additional food prior to general admission, a commemorative glass and exclusive access to the VIP lounge throughout the event.
To register, visit the website at https://indianahistory.org/events/indys-premier-bourbon-celebration. Free parking is available in the History Center parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis.
