The Buck Creek Players, along with Director Ben Jones and Musical Director Jill Stewart, announce their upcoming production of "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" as the final show in the troupe's 49th season.
There will be eight live performances on the mainstage of the playhouse, starting June 9 and running through June 18.
There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres — and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband — the storms begin to brew.
The show is rated PG-13 as some material may be inappropriate for those under the age of 13. Material will include the use of foul language and sexual situations, as well as the use of gun sound effects.
Tickets, priced at $20 for adults and $18 for senior citizens and students, may be purchased online at www.buckcreekplayers.com.
The playhouse is at 11150 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis.
For more information, visit the website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.