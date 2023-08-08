Buck Creek Players will be kicking of its 50th season with a production of “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores. Performances will run through Aug. 13.
Chaos erupts in Winters, Texas, when good Christian woman Peggy trips over her lover’s wooden legs, hits her head and bleeds to death in a motel room. In this “coming out” story, the hilarious, sad, trashy truth about their lives runs amuck as three generations of her family prepare for Peggy’s funeral.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for senior citizens and students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.buckcreekplayers.com.
“Sordid Lives” is directed by Ben Jones. This production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
The show is rated PG-13. Parental guidance suggested. Some material may be inappropriate for those under the age of 13 including foul language and sexual situations. Gun sound effects will be used in the show.
For more information, visit the website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.