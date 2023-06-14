Following his sold-out headline show at Bridgestone Arena, Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 28 new dates, scheduled for this fall and winter, on his Be Funny Tour.
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster is selling out shows across the world.
Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his 10 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Both of his one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.
In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.
Bargatze will bring his show to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Oct. 28.
For ticket information, visit the website at natebargatze.com.
