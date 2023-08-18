The Eiteljorg Museum’s Quest for the West Art Show and Sale returns to Indianapolis Sept. 8-9, attracting fans and admirers of Western American art and many of the country’s top Western artists.
One of the top Western art shows in the nation, Quest for the West brings artists and collectors together for two fixed-price, luck-of-the-draw sales and other activities during an opening weekend designed for pre-registered guests.
Now in its 18th year, Quest for the West generates excitement and support for Western American art, allowing artists to reconnect with longtime collectors and meet new ones. Guests engage with the artists in an intimate setting and view the diverse display of portraits, landscapes, still-lifes and sculptures.
Since its inception in 2006, Quest has generated more than $17.5 million in art sales, with artists receiving nearly $13.2 million.
The Quest show will open to the public on Sept. 10 and can be viewed through Oct. 8. Any unsold art will remain for sale through the run of the exhibition.
This year’s Quest for the West will be significant for another reason: It will be the first Quest for the Eiteljorg Museum’s new president and CEO Kathryn Haigh. Haigh took over the reins of the Eiteljorg in May, replacing longtime Eiteljorg president and CEO John Vanausdall.
“As one of the Eiteljorg’s iconic events each year, Quest for the West has played an important role in increasing awareness of the Western American art genre,” Haigh said. “It has also been vital to raising the Eiteljorg’s profile nationally, helping support the museum and build on our renowned collection.
“I look forward to experiencing my first Quest for the West, which brings together friends, collectors and artists from all over the country who are passionate about Western art. I am grateful to the Western Art Society, artists, patrons, sponsors and the hard-working museum employees and volunteers who make this unique event so memorable.”
Highlights of this year’s Quest for the West opening weekend are:
Art and Artists - Newly created artwork by 50 contemporary artists of the Western American genre will be shown and sold during Quest. Familiar artists returning include Robert Griffing, George Hallmark, Heide Presse, Mark Kelso, Dean Mitchell, Gladys Roldan-de-Moras and others. This year’s Quest welcomes four new artists: Luke Anderson, Dave LaMure Jr., Rich Loffler and Ezra Tucker.
Main Art Sale - On Sept. 9, pre-registered Quest attendees can participate in a fixed-price, luck-of-the-draw sale. Absentee bids also are accepted. Quest is not an auction; instead, a bidder whose name is drawn gets the first right to purchase a particular work of art. If the bidder passes, the next person whose ballot is drawn has the opportunity to buy it. This process continues until a lucky bidder accepts and becomes the new owner of the artwork. The bidding period is filled with suspense and excitement for bidders and artists alike.
Miniature Art Sale - Before the larger Saturday sale, the Quest weekend of art viewing and bidding kicks off on Sept. 8, during a Friday evening reception and miniature art sale. Many Quest artists create smaller works of art, appealing both to first-time and experienced collectors who seek smaller pieces at lower price points. Buyers can take miniature art purchases home that evening.
Art Awards - Artists compete for special awards presented during a Sept. 9 awards banquet following the main art sale. The acclaimed Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award goes to a work purchased for the museum’s permanent collection by The Western Art Society.
Meet Jim Hatzell - Telling tales from the open range and the TV and silver screen, special guest Jim Hatzell will delight opening weekend audiences Friday and Saturday. Pre-registered guests attending Friday evening’s Quest for the West reception will hear entertaining stories and insights from Hatzell. On Saturday afternoon following a luncheon at the museum, Quest attendees will enjoy tales told by this artist, photographer and movie and TV film crew veteran. Hatzell is well known for his detailed and authentic representations of the American West, has worked on more than 75 Western movies and TV projects including “Dances with Wolves,” “Far and Away,” “Wyatt Earp,” “Hidalgo,” “Thunderheart,” “Geronimo: An American Legend” and TNT’s “Gettysburg.” He recently served as an advisor for “1883,” the prequel to the hit TV series “Yellowstone.”
Hospitality - Guests will enjoy delicious dining experiences all weekend in the beautiful Allan Whitehill Clowes Scultpture Court. Pre-registered attendees can also enjoy weekend programming honoring the artists and other activities, including a luncheon Sept. 8 and tour of the architecturally magnificent Scottish Rite Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis.
For more information about Quest for the West, including a complete list of artists, an early look at the art, opening weekend registration or absentee buyer information, visit the website at quest.eiteljorg.org or contact Kay Hinds, development coordinator, by emailing to khinds@eiteljorg.com or by calling 317-275-1341. Registration closes Sept 1.
A cultural pillar for 34 years in downtown Indianapolis’ scenic White River State Park, the Eiteljorg Museum seeks to inspire an appreciation and understanding of the arts, histories and cultures of the Native peoples of North America and of the American West. Located on the Central Canal at 500 W. Washington St., the Eiteljorg is a nonprofit organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.