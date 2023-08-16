The 52nd annual Elwood Glass Festival kicks off at noon Friday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday in Elwood’s Callaway Park on the city’s north side, at the corner of North J and North 19th streets.
The festival’s packed schedule of special events promises to bring in thousands of visitors throughout the three-day event. Among the many attractions will be a midway filled with carnival rides, along with scores of vendors who offer a variety of fair food, commercial merchandise and handmade crafts.
Hoosier entertainment will take the park’s main stage all three days to keep the crowds dancing. The bands include KARMA from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Indy Annies from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Second That Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Josh & Kaitlyn Music from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
As a special treat for the kids, magician Jim Barron will perform two shows from his bagful of tricks at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on the park’s main stage.
Hungry festivalgoers are invited to any of the four special meals served up by local organizations. The meals include a Nelson’s chicken dinner sponsored by the Kiwanis from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; a pancake breakfast served by the Elwood YMCA and the Optimists from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Elwood High School cafeteria; a pulled pork lunch sponsored by First United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m. at the park shelter house; and the Elwood Band Boosters’ chicken-noodle dinner served from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, also at the park’s shelter house.
Other events include the Tin Plate All-American Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a cutest baby contest, helicopter rides, walking water balls, bumpy barrel rides, games, the Vintage Rollers’ 40th annual Rod Run featuring 350-plus classic cars, and much more.
In addition, visitors will be invited to tour Elwood’s two art-glass shops – the House of Glass and Carol’s Legacy Art Glass.
Parking and admission are free. No animals are allowed, including dogs (except service animals), bikes and golf carts are allowed in the park during the festival.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit the website at www.elwoodglassfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.