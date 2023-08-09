The Knights of Columbus at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Zionsville are hosting Family Bingo Aug. 25 at the church at 1870 W. Oak St.
There will also be a raffle for gift certificates to local restaurants.
Proceeds from the bingo and raffle will benefit the Knights of Columbus activities supporting U.S. veterans and active service personnel.
Food will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. and bingo will begin at 7 p.m. in the St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish Hall.
All in the community are welcome.
