Indiana State Fair officials this week unveiled the first wave of the list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20 (The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays).
The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The first wave announcement for 2023 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:
Clint Black - Friday, July 28 (opening day);
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure - Sunday, July 30;
Keith Sweat - Wednesday, Aug. 2;
TobyMac - Sunday, Aug. 6;
The Taylor Party” Taylor Swift Night - Saturday, Aug. 12; and
Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell - Friday, Aug. 18.
As title sponsor of the Free Stage, the Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers ages 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package promotion. Six people will win State Fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, an autographed Indiana Pacers jersey, and Indiana Fever tickets. Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 9.
There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets sold later this summer for these concerts. The 2023 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on July 28 and runs through Aug. 20. For more information, visit the website at www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
This year’s fair theme is “The State That Grew The Game,” presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
The Indiana State Fairgrounds are at 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.
