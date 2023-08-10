Hoagies and Hops will be hosting an 18-inch hoagie-eating contest to benefit Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana Inc.
The annual contest will help raise money for HVAF of Indiana, which helps homeless and at-risk veterans return to self-sufficiency. The contest is 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hoagies and Hops Butler-Tarkington, 4155 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis.
The winner will receive one free 18-inch cheesesteak each month for a year, a custom hoagie platter designed by Pottery by You and bragging rights.
Entry fee is $25 per person and $20 from each entry will be donated to HVAF. Hoagies and Hops will also donate 10% of food and beer sales from the day. Competitors can register via email at Kristina@HoagiesAndHops.com or by stopping by Hoagies and Hops.
More information about Hoagies and Hops can be found online at https://hoagiesandhops.com/.
