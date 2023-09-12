It’s a worldwide event held every two to four years by the Catholic Church and provides an experience like none other.
World Youth Day is an opportunity for Catholic youth to grow closer in their faith and meet others from around the world.
Lebanon resident Alex Ternet was sponsored by St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church to travel to Lisbon, Portugal, and experience the once in a lifetime event.
“There were over one million people in attendance,” he said. “I think there was only one country not represented and I don’t know if it’s possible to meet such a variety of people because I’m not sure there’s another event quite like this one.”
Ternet said several large and notable activities made an impression.
“Everyone welcomed the Pope into Lisbon,” Ternet said. “We did Stations of the Cross and saw hundreds and hundreds of confessionals at The City of Joy.”
Norma DeLaRosa, director of evangelization for St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church, said Stations of the Cross was a set of 14 stops along the path of Jesus’ road to Calvery.
“For example, in one of them, Jesus falls for the first time and we talk about encountering things in life that can knock us off our feet,” DeLaRosa explained. “Perhaps a young person will witness about their experience with anxiety or depression. It’s geared toward the trials young people will face in their life.”
The City of Joy is an area set aside at the event to allow for thousands to attend confessions at the same time.
“We also attended sessions that were divided by language, so depending on where you were from you could attend in the language you knew,” Ternet said. “I think for me, the biggest thing is seeing how universal we all are. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are or where you come from. We all are working to become spiritually closer to God.”
The Catholic Church hopes the impactful week will stay with the youth for years to come.
“I think we want our youth to take this home and use the things they’ve learned to make the world better,” DeLaRosa said.
Young adults are sponsored by the annual fundraising event, Rock the Manager, held at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds.
To date, St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church has sent nearly a dozen Boone County residents to World Youth Day over the years. The next scheduled World Youth Day is in four years in Seoul, South Korea.
For more information, visit the website at https://worldyouthday.com.
Rock the Manger will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11. For more information, visit the website at https://stjoeleb.org/rock-the-manger.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.