Lucinda Williams has been added to the concert schedule for the 2023-24 “Center Presents” season at The Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.
The Center Presents season previously announced a performance from singer-songwriter Grace Potter. Williams will be performing at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and Potter will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Williams, an acclaimed songwriter, is coming back from a stroke she had in 2020 to tour in support of her 16{sup}th{/sup} album, “Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart,” which features artists like Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Buddy Miller and Patti Scialfa.
Potter released her Grammy-nominated album “Daylight” back in 2019 and is set to release a collection of music inspired by Route 66 titled “Mother Road.”
Tickets for both performances will become available beginning at 10 a.m. July 21. They may be purchased online at TheCenterPresents.org, by phone at 317-843-3800 or in person at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office.
The Center Presents season, which will have 50 events and more to be added, has partnered with Allied Solutions. Those who purchase tickets to four or more performances for a create-your-own subscription package will be able to enjoy benefits such as discounts and presale access for the entire season. There are also packages available for the Drewry Simmons Vornehm Jazz Series, the Printing Partners Classical Series and the Hoosier Village & The Barrington of Carmel Songbook Series. For more on subscriptons, visit the website at TheCenterPresents.org/SubscribeNow.
Single-event tickets are available now for performances in the early season, such as the annual Songbook Academy in Concert on July 22, Daughtry on Aug. 9, Spyro Gyra on Aug. 12, Ben Harper on Aug. 15, and indie-folk artist The Tallest Man on Earth on Oct. 8. Individual sale for other shows for the 2023-24 season will be available to the general public on Aug. 4.
