Magician Jerry will perform a variety of magic to entertain campers and day visitors at Monroe Lake’s Paynetown State Recreation Area (SRA) on two dates this fall.
He will perform sets lasting 10 to 15 minutes, on repeat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.
He will be located under a pop-up canopy at the playground next to the campground gatehouse.
Paynetown SRA is at 4850 S. State Road 446, Bloomington.
The daily entrance fee is $7 per vehicle with an Indiana license plate and $9 per vehicle with an out-of-state plate. Indiana State Park Annual Entrance Permits are also accepted.
For more information, call the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or email to Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
