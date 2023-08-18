Monroe Lake offers flora field days on the first Tuesday of each month through October.
Field day emphasis is on the proper use and application of an ID key, which opens the door to identifying thousands of species.
A naturalist works with each attendee based on their prior experience. If you’ve never worked with wildflower ID before, this is a great way to learn. If you have prior experience, it’s a fun way to practice your skills with other people.
Two more flora field days are coming up this fall. The sessions are free but do require advance registration. On Sept. 5, one will be held at Allen’s Creek State Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are available online at bit.ly/florafield-sep2023.
On Oct. 3, the session will take place at Monroe Lake’s Underwood Parcel on Strain Ridge Road at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are available online at bit.ly/florafield-oct2023.
Questions may be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center by calling 812-837-9967 or via email to Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
