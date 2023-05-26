INDIANAPOLIS — When you find two singing voices that emote alone exquisitely yet also complement each other, then an audience can be carried into another world.
That’s the case with the two chief stars of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which is in production though July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
Jameelah Leaundra is Belle, who is the most attractive eligible bachelorette in her small French village. Logan Moore is the Beast, a formerly selfish prince who has been transformed by an enchantress into a hairy beast because he was once cruel to the woman. He can only return to his human form when he learns to love another.
As fate would have it, Belle becomes trapped in the Beast’s castle.
Leaundra’s vocals are tantalizing as she bemoans her plight in “Home,” written specifically for the Broadway version of the musical which debuted in 1994, three years after the Disney animated film.
Moore’s rich baritone singing is crystal clear even while wearing a toothy, rather horrific, animal mask. His angst is emphasized with the operatic motion of hairy paws and the body jerks that reflect his temper.
Listening to these committed singers, an audience can believe there’s a growing romance.
Additionally, Jon McHatton, as the villager Gaston who is pursuing Belle, has a nice, comic approach to being a lout. But his sidekick LeFou, played by Joey Boos relies too much on a cartoonish accent that makes many lyrics indecipherable.
Besides the leads, there is another stunning high point. The memorable “Be Our Guest” explodes with a stage-filling ensemble in remarkable, joyous costumes. To cap it off, there’s aerialist Rachel Selby swinging high above the stage. It’s amazing in design and scope.
“Beauty and the Beast” is this season’s family show. I took three grandchildren, ages 9, 8 and 6.
The 9-year-old girl loved it and she has seen the movie. The other two — boys — enjoyed it but turned a little weary after eating sundaes at intermission. The 8-year-old had a lot of good production questions: If the scenery is painted, are the actors real? Why is there so much about love? When are they going to use the chandeliers hanging over the audience?
The older two want to go to another Beef & Boards show.
While the kids may not yet appreciate the talents of Leaundra and Moore, they can marvel over “Be Our Guest” and be carried into a world they don’t often see.
If you go:
What: “Disney Beauty and the Beast, The Broadway Musical”
When: Now through July 9
Where: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis
Tickets: Call 317-872-9664 or visit beefandboards.com. A discount of $10 per ticket is available to children ages 3-15. Children under age 3 not admitted to this show. This production includes the sounds of gunshots and loud growling, as well as strobe lighting and fog effects.
