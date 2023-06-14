The City of Kokomo is excited to announce that Runaway June will be taking the stage as part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series.
The concert will take place Sept. 9 at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park.
Runaway June is a Grammy-nominated country music trio made up of Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward. Wayne, Stovall and Woodward made their first public performance together at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry and are currently on the road hitting stages in cities across the U.S.
The trio recently signed to Quartz Hill Records and digitally released their current single “Make Me Wanna Smoke” on May 19. They have toured with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. Nominations include 2019 CMT Awards and 2019 ACM for New Vocal Duo or Group of The Year.
The show will be opened by singer/songwriter Reid Haughton. Occupying the creative crossroads where country, rock, and soul collide, River House Artists’ Haughton is a pure front man, raised on the stage and steeped in rock ‘n’ roll, and a Nashville singer-songwriter working to put gritty live-show magic back where it belongs.
All concerts are general admission seating and are free to the public.
Visit the website at http://kokomosummerseries.com for more information on the series overall. All dates and acts are subject to change without notice.
This year’s concert lineup also includes Myron Elkins Band, The Downstroke Band, Ace Frehley, Starship, Los Colognes, Rhumfest, and the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra performing with The Piano Man: Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel & Elton John.
