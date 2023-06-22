Are you interested in those hard-to-find or out-of-print novels? If so, come to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the upcoming Sisters of Providence summer used book sale.
The annual sale – sponsored by Linden Leaf Gifts – will begin July 28 and run through Aug. 7, or while supplies last. Times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The sale will take place in The Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, 1 Sisters of Providence Road, St. Mary-Of-The-Woods in Terre Haute.
The sale began as a way for the sisters and other staff, associates and friends to recycle old books.
“There is always a lot of interest in this annual sale,” Linden Leaf Gifts Manager Ryan Sheehy said. “We have a lot of books and more. There is a little bit of everything for everybody.”
Book categories include hardbacks, paperbacks, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, gardening, health and crafting.
Items are not pre-priced, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
For more information, call 866-996-2947 or email to lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
