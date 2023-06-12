The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs volunteers to help at the Kids’ Fishin’ Pond at the Indiana State Fair, which runs July 28 to Aug. 20 in Indianapolis.
Without such help, this popular, immersive fishing experience that is free upon entrance to the fair wouldn’t be possible.
Fishin’ Pond volunteers handle various duties, including registering participants, baiting hooks, removing fish from the hook, preparing fishing equipment for use, and guiding families around the pond.
To help make the annual Kids Fishin’ Pond a success once again, consider registering to volunteer for one or more shifts at bit.ly/FishinPondVolunteer.
Volunteers receive a free parking pass, State Fair entry for the days worked, and a DNR Fishin’ Pond volunteer T-shirt.
