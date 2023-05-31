All interested teens are invited to volunteer with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods this summer.
Come out to the Woods and join the sisters and health care residents at Providence Health Care in crafts, activities, conversation and more.
Summer volunteer sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6-8 and June 12-14. All are encouraged to sign up for one day or all six.
“It is a lot of fun,” Teen Volunteer Coordinator Sister Joni Luna said. “And at the same time, our teen volunteers receive valuable life experience and learn from the wisdom of our residents.”
Register or learn more online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna by calling 361-500-9505 or emailing to jluna@spsmw.org.
The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, just northwest of downtown Terre Haute. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 13 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries can be found at SistersofProvidence.org.
