The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) has announced its 38th concert season for 2023-2024: A World Showcase. Audiences can expect to be transported on a musical journey around the globe, celebrating the rich diversity of cultures through captivating choral performances. As with any trip, you must return home at the end, and this concert season of exploration will also serve as a celebration of the new ICC Performing Arts Center headquarters at 9111 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis.
The voices of singers from more than 25 ICC choirs will be featured in this eight-concert series of diverse performances. Performing singers will range in age from kindergarten to high school, in addition to an appearance from ICC alumni singers going as far back as the 1986 founding year. Along with singers from across central Indiana, each concert will also feature a community partner that will further the audience’s exploration of diversity, equity, inclusivity, and accessibility right here in Indianapolis.
The 2023-24 concert season begins in October with Reflections: Sounds of the Pacific that will evoke the sounds of fiery volcanoes balanced with shaded tranquil gardens. Singers will share reflections of the region with songs from India, China, the Pacific Islands, and more.
In December, the ICC’s holiday concert tradition continues with multiple performances featuring songs you’d encounter as you visit classic Christmas markets, candlelit quaint villages, and snow-capped Alpine mountains on a European Holiday.
March brings the choir’s singers and the audience back to the roots of the USA with a concert titled The Crossroads of America. Just as railways, rivers, byways, and highways physically connect the people of the US, song connects us in spirit as we come together at the crossroads of harmony and diversity to celebrate the soul of America.
Christel DeHaan In Harmony: Rhythm of the Lands will be presented in early May. From the infectious beats of African drumming to the mesmerizing melodies of Arabic compositions, this concert will take audiences on a trek of cultural fusion and rhythmic exploration.
Join our high school division for the last stop in our world showcase of song and immerse yourself in the vibrant musical traditions of South America as talented young singers bring to life the heartfelt beauty of the iconic Latin American mass, “Misa Criolla.”
Season tickets are $12 for each performance, advance single tickets are $14 each, and ages 5 and younger can attend performances for free. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at icchoir.org/tickets. If concerts do not sell out in advance, additional tickets will be available for purchase at the door prior to each performance.
For a full list of concert dates, times, and locations, visit the ICC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.