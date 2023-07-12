Only one month remains to see the exhibition "Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange," at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art.
The exhibit, on display through Aug. 6, features the compelling black-and-white images taken by documentary photographer Dorothea Lange during the Great Depression and World War II, including her iconic "Migrant Mother" image. The exhibition also includes works by Lange’s peers from the 1930s, as well as photographs by four of today’s contemporary photographers, such as Wildstyle Paschall, whose work explores social justice issues. "Changing Views" is in the Eiteljorg’s special exhibitions gallery.
For details on this and other events and exhibits, visit the Eiteljorg Museum’s website at Eiteljorg.org.
The Eiteljorg Museum is at 500 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.
