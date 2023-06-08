White River State Park in Indianapolis will host several Juneteenth events on June 17, giving visitors multiple opportunities to be a part of the celebration.
Indy Juneteenth Festival
The Indy Juneteenth Festival will take place in Military Park. There will be live music, food trucks, games, education stations and more.
A parade begins on North and Pennsylvania streets at 10 a.m., followed by the festival, which runs from noon to 7 p.m.
Admission is free.
Juneteenth at the ISM
Celebrate Juneteenth with free admission to the Indiana State Museum.
This free event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Museum. The festival will feature live performances by local artists, opportunities to chat with curators, food trucks, and hands-on art activities.
Don’t miss the new exhibit ‘Influencing Lincoln’ on Level Three of the museum. Discover how the 19th-century Black community fought for full citizenship and helped shift President Lincoln’s attitudes (and actions) regarding freedom.
With priceless artifacts and a trove of historic documents (like the Emancipation Proclamation), visitors can experience another side of the story that led to the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments.
‘Chat with a Curator’ about this exhibit is offered at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Juneteenth and Jazz
The Eiteljorg Museum’s annual Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17.
Museum admission is free and events include live music, poetry readings, storytelling, art-making activities, and more.
During the Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration, visitors also can explore the Eiteljorg Museum’s current exhibitions, including panels from the popular RED/BLACK: Related Through History exhibition.
Free admission
The NCAA Hall of Champions, Eiteljorg Museum, and Indiana State Museum will all offer free admission to visitors for Juneteenth on June 17.
White River State Park, located in downtown Indianapolis, welcomes nearly 3 million visitors a year to its world-class attractions. Greenspaces, trails, trees, and waterways co-mingle alongside cultural, educational, and recreational attractions across 250 acres.
Attractions at White River State Park include the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IMAX Theater, Indianapolis Zoo, Indiana State Museum, Eiteljorg Museum, NCAA Hall of Champions, Central Canal, and Indians Baseball at Victory Field.
For more information, visit the website at www.whiteriverstatepark.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.