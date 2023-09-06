Witham Health Services offers several support groups each month. The groups meeting during September are as follows:
- Breastfeeding Support Group – 6 p.m. each Monday in the VIP Dining Room;
- Individualized Breastfeeding Support is available with a Lactation Consultant. To schedule an appointment and for pricing, call 765-485-8411;
- Alzheimer’s Support Group 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in the VIP Dining Room;
- Cancer Support Cooking for Wellness – 1 p.m. Sept. 19 in the South Pavilion Wellness Center;
- Cancer Support Group – 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in the North Pavilion Conference Rooms; and
- Grief Support Group – 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the VIP Dining Room.
