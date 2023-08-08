Ten-year-old Evelyn Nidlinger of Decatur and her pig, Sunshine, spent a recent afternoon settling into the swine barn at the Indiana State Fair.
Evelyn straddled Sunshine, squeezing her legs to hold him still and wrestle away his water bucket.
“He had a water bucket, I was trying to give him water. It was almost empty, but he started pushing it around,” Evelyn said. “So I was trying to get it because it'll go into the shavings and we have to clean it up.”
Sunshine didn't seem to mind the pile of wet sawdust in his pen.
Evelyn and her sister have been showing pigs for a few years now, but this is Sunshine’s first state fair. They recently competed at the Adams County Fair and placed fourth. Sunshine was just born in January but already weighs a few hundred pounds and has been to California for a show.
After giving their three pigs baths, Evelyn spent time brushing them and cleaned Sunshine’s sawdust mess. She said besides showing him, she’s excited to eat fair food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.