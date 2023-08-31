A public information meeting regarding the U.S. 52 improvements at Interstate 65 project in Boone County, otherwise known as 52@65, is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
Attendees are asked to use Door 5 (the Athletics Entrance).
Representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation and American Structurepoint, the consultant leading the design improvements, will provide information and answer questions about the project.
52@65 is a state- and federally-funded Indiana Department of Transportation project designed to improve the level of service of the I-65 interchange at U.S. 52 in Boone County, near Lebanon.
In addition to providing immediate benefits to the community, the anticipated improvements planned as part of the project – which is currently in the design phase – will improve connectivity and access requirements in the region.
