Caleb Kumfer is only 8 years old, but has already found a passion in planting seeds and watching them grow.
“I started it because my dad grew plants and I helped in the garden with him,” Caleb said.
At the young age of 5, Caleb discovered he could harvest seeds from the flowers he had planted and package them for resale, eventually creating Caleb’s Super Seed World, a seed business to promote gardens and education.
He’s attended the Hamilton County Master Gardner Seed Swap for two years now, but it’s not uncommon for Caleb to sell his seeds at the end of the family driveway.
“When he began selling his seeds, he’d get on the bus in the morning and tell me I should stay all day at the end of the driveway and sell,” his father, Brent, said. “He’s got CEO written all over him.”
He may be a young businessman but he’s also learning a lot through the process.
“It’s important so there can be more flowers everywhere,” Caleb said. “Flowers help make the air and they help bees make honey for us.”
Gardening also comes with some trial and error.
“I want to do blueberries again,” Caleb said. “They didn’t work the first time, and I think we need to get more zinnias and marigolds because I like all the different colors.”
For Caleb’s parents, it’s all about supporting their son’s passion.
“It’s important to learn the value of hard work,” Brent Kumfer said. “This isn’t always easy, sometimes we fail, but you learn from it and try again. We grow a lot of produce too. When kids grow and harvest the food themselves, they’re much more likely to eat healthier. Caleb will pull a beet right out of the ground and eat it like an apple. We’ve done radishes, carrots, tomatoes and others.”
In the future, Caleb plans to continue selling seeds but perhaps work at his parents’ winery as well.
Customers can reach out through the Super Seed website at http://www.superseedworld.com or stop by The Rejoicing Vine winery at 8440 E. 82{sup}nd{/sup} St., Indianapolis, and ask for Caleb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.