The Boone County Democratic Party has selected Aaron Smith as its Nov. 7 candidate for Lebanon City Council District 5.
District 5 includes the northeast Lebanon voting precincts of Center 1, 9 and 12.
Smith, a 21-year Lebanon resident, said his “tipping point” reason to throw his hat in the ring is that he believes “MAGA supporters must be opposed at every level of government to help preserve and protect our precious rule of law.” He said he was appalled when a mob of MAGA supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, assaulted police officers, and damaged property in an attempt to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
Smith defines a MAGA supporter as someone who refuses to accept the 2020 Presidential election as free and fair, and who contends Jan. 6 was a lawful protest whose convicted criminals should be pardoned.
Smith said he strongly believes that some local issues need attention as well. While he supports at least 70 percent of the votes cast by his opponent over the years, Smith said he would be different in that he would regularly attend working sessions where detailed information is provided about important local issues.
Smith identifies Lebanon’s role in how the LEAP District should be developed as a crucially important local issue.
“As a five-year member of the Lebanon Utility Service Board, I have been able to carefully study and take part in the LEAP decisions with an emphasis on protecting our utility ratepayers and taxpayers from improperly subsidizing deep-pocketed developers," he said. "I believe our Mayor in his LEAP leadership role has done a good job of serving the best interests of our ratepayers and taxpayers, and I look forward to continuing to give him my support.”
While Smith says he cannot sit idly by and must do what little he can to oppose MAGA supporters, he contends, “My Republican friends will certainly disdain my Democratic label, but they know that I will be energetically focused on what I think is good public policy.”
