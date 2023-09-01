Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared September as Indiana Archaeology Month, making it the 28th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in the Hoosier state.
All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of Hoosiers have experienced archaeology in new ways.
"Archaeology tells us not only about the past, but it also helps us figure out more about ourselves in the present day and what we might be like in the years to come," said Dan Bortner, Indiana Department of Natural Resources director and State Historic Preservation Officer. "This year’s long list of activities provides a fun and interesting way for Hoosiers to dive into how.”
A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) coordinates Archaeology Month. A schedule of events is available online at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.
This year’s commemorative poster focuses on the archaeology of early Indiana industry.
“Archaeologists have recorded and investigated various industrial sites, some from the early 1800s, in our state,” said Amy Johnson, state archaeologist of the DHPA. “Information regarding these manufacturing locations has helped us understand the early Hoosier efforts regarding brick and tile manufacturing, redware pottery production, and iron making.”
The poster and an in-depth discussion of the design are also available online. Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 75,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the precontact and historic people who also called this land home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.